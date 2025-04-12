Light to Moderate Rain Expected in Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces



Kathmandu: There is influence of Westerly and local wind across the country at present. Along with this, there is also the influence of the moisture-laden wind entering the country from the Arabian Sea.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the regions. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at a few places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces while light to moderate precipitation accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly region of the country including in Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Lumbini provinces and at one or two places of the rest of the regions today.

Similarly, there is possibility of light rain and snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country today.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division also stated that the haze that is prevalent throughout the country at present will gradually start dissipating.

The Division has c

alled for taking necessary measures and precautions to avoid the effects of thunderstorm, lightning and rain and snowfall that could affect health, daily life, agriculture and road and air transport.