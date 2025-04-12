Government Initiatives to Boost Private Sector Morale: Finance Minister Poudel



Rupandehi: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has announced that the current government is actively working to bolster the morale of the private sector. During a discussion and interaction with private sector entrepreneurs in Rupandehi about the budget and revenue policy for the fiscal year 2082/83, Poudel highlighted the government’s efforts to address private sector challenges by amending 29 laws related to the sector through an ordinance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the government aims to foster a private sector-friendly environment by implementing these legal amendments. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the business climate and resolve various issues faced by private enterprises.





In the session, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Lumbini President Tanka Prasad Pokharel raised concerns about the operation of temporary border checkpoints, initially used during past blockades, which have now become avenues for increased smuggling activities. Pokharel advocated for the removal of confusing structures within government services and the establishment of a one-door policy to streamline service access for industrialists and businesspersons.





Other representatives, including Confederation of Nepalese Industries Lumbini President Ejaz Alam and Rupandehi Industry Association President Dilip Sapkota, emphasized the need for government budgets, policies, and programs to be more industry and business-friendly. They also called for resolving longstanding issues related to trunk lines and dedicated feeder users, which have been a persistent problem.

