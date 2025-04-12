Government Committed to Development and Good Governance, Says PM Oli



Damak: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced that the government formed by the two major parties is making significant strides in development and good governance, with an emphasis on establishing stability and reinforcing the rule of law. As the Chairman of the CPN UML, PM Oli addressed a public awareness assembly organized by the party at Damak, Jhapa, emphasizing that politics is not a stunt and cannot be infiltrated or sustained by unruly elements.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli pointed to the activities of Durga Prasai, involved in banking fraud and default, as an example of undesirable influences in politics. He referenced the incidents of March 28 at Tinkune, Kathmandu, as a moment when such elements were exposed, reiterating the improbability of the monarchy’s return, a system the Nepali people had already abolished.





PM Oli reflected on challenges within the party, where certain factions opposed the UML. He affirmed that his government is dedicated to political stability and development. The Prime Minister highlighted plans to expedite development works and mega projects, introducing policies to modernize agriculture and encourage entrepreneurship.





PM Oli mentioned that the government has enacted five significant laws through ordinance, with legislation on land issues forthcoming. He noted the positive reception from the private sector to these new laws, which he considered commendable. Furthermore, Oli asserted that the UML is integral to the country’s vision of ‘Prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepali.’





In his speech, Chairman Oli urged party members to engage actively in spreading awareness throughout the province. He also invited the youth to participate in the Youth Festival on Loktantra Day in Kathmandu on Baisakh 11.

