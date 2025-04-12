Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Unified Socialist Directives to Focus on Solving Local Problems


Kathmandu: The CPN (Unified Socialist) has directed all its subordinate committees to focus on resolving the main problems faced by the majority of the people in the respective provinces, districts, and municipalities. The leaders have been given the responsibility to make the party organization accountable to the people and to take initiatives to address their problems.



According to National News Agency Nepal, deputy chief of the Central Publicity Department, the committee has been asked to take the lead in resolving the main problems of different communities and classes. The committee will look into wrong decisions taken by the provinces, districts, and municipalities and the issues required for the development of these bodies, informing them to the centre.



In view of the evolving political developments, the party has launched a campaign to reveal the tendency and practices of corruption prevailing in different areas in the country. As part of the campaign, a memorandum has been submitted to the government through the District Administration Office.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.