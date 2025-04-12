Calls to Prevent Air Pollution for Cause of Tourism



Kathmandu: At a time when tourism has been touted much as one of the major pillars of Nepal’s economy, the air pollution in the country- the federal capital itself- has been a matter of huge irritation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the deadly air pollution that clogged up the Kathmandu Valley some days back had set alarms on multiple fronts. Thanks to the rainfall for two days, the toxic air fizzled out- to a huge relief to the dwellers of bowl-shaped Kathmandu Valley.





In addition to the health alarms, the analyses of the environmental degradation are being made from economic and tourism sectors lately. The need for environmental conservation has been highlighted for the cause of tourism industry.





Describing the tourism industry as a major source of foreign currencies income, the people from the relevant fields expressed grave concern over the impact of environmental pollution on tourism business. They said the tourist arrivals in the country have been badly affected by the adversities caused by the erratic weather.





Speaking at a discussion on the ‘impact of environment pollution in tourism sector’ organised by the Nepal Forum of Environmental Journalists (NEFEJ) here today, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board, Deepak Raj Joshi, viewed that increasing air pollution in the country tarnished its image of a ‘beautiful’ nation. “The tourism industry contributes to green economy,” he said, adding that the tourism’s sector however borne the brunt of air pollution. He sought the policy intervention from the government level to prevent the causes of pollution. He called on the private sector and the stakeholders concerned to focus on the development of tourism sector.





Senior Vice-Chair of Nepal Mountaineering Association, Thakur Raj Padey, said climate crisis has its consequences in the tourism sector. “Mountains suffer snow melting. The rising air pollution has affected the country’s image as the world tourist destination,” he said. Combined efforts are needed to alleviate pollution, he added.





Bhupendra Das who has long engaged in a campaign for preventing air pollution said the entire world has been marred by the toxic air. Forest fires, burning of waste materials, smokes from vehicles, the construction sites and industries/factories are the air pollutants, he said, adding that such nasty air leaves a long-term impact on tourism industry.

