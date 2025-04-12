Peace Process Nearing Conclusion: Chairman Dahal



Kathmandu: Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has emphasized the necessity for all involved parties to fulfill their responsibilities carefully to finalize the peace process, which is in its concluding phase. Releasing a book on ‘Transitional Justice’ authored by Constituent Assembly member and senior advocate Khimlal Devkota, he highlighted the risk of societal conflict if the peace process is not successfully completed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal clarified that although there were attempts to suggest that the main leader of the people’s war supported amnesty for serious crimes during the Maoist conflict, this was inaccurate. He insisted that there should be no amnesty and that serious human rights violations must be investigated, with actions taken against the offenders to sustain the peace process.





At the same event, CPN (UML) Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali remarked that while the integration of Maoist combatants and arms management had been accomplished, these successes were overshadowed by the failure to complete the transitional justice process. He noted that the delay in addressing the issues faced by those affected by the conflict has hindered the transitional justice process.





Senior advocate Radheshyam Adhikari emphasized that transitional justice cannot be concluded by neglecting the core of the peace agreement and stressed the importance of concluding it through both national and international cooperation. He acknowledged the significant work done in transitioning from armed conflict to peace and urged for the remaining aspects of the peace agreement to be finalized promptly.





The newly released book delves into Nepal’s transitional justice journey, examining various aspects of transitional justice, international practices, and the future trajectory of Nepal’s peace process, along with related articles.

