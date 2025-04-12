Nepali Media Are Independent: Leader Rana



Lalitpur: Nepali Congress (NC) central member Uday Shumser JB Rana has emphasized that media in Nepal are more independent, impartial, and effective compared to other countries in South Asia. Speaking at the inauguration of the Seventh General Convention of the Nepal Journalists’ Forum in Lalitpur, Rana, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, highlighted the crucial role of Nepali media as watchdogs in society.





According to National News Agency Nepal, General Secretary of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Ram Prasad Dahal, assured attendees that the FNJ would consistently advocate for journalists’ causes. Additionally, Deputy General Manager of Public Service Broadcasting, Arati Chataut, called upon the State to fulfill its responsibility in ensuring journalists’ safety.





Forum Chair Yubaraj Bidrohi encouraged journalists to depoliticize themselves, thereby maintaining the integrity of their profession. During the event, senior journalist Chataut and Ramkala Khadka from Annapurna Post were honored with the Pratap Memorial Journalism Award.





Furthermore, Santosh Mishra, editor of chandrasuryabani.com, received the Gauri Narayan Shrestha Madhyanha Prize, and Chetan Raj Sapkota was awarded the Najir Uddip Memorial Journalism Award. Photojournalist Ghana Shyam Shrestha was the recipient of the Dr Chuda Bahadur Shresta Memorial Journalism Award, while television journalist Tanka Kala Timalsina was honored with the Ballabh Bhandari Memorial Award.

