Curfew Imposed in Birgunj Following Violent Clashes



Birgunj: The District Administration Office, Parsa, has issued a curfew order in Birgunj this evening to bring the situation under control, following violent clashes that ensued during celebration of Hanuman Janmotsav. The curfew has been imposed from 6:30 pm this evening to 12:00 am on Sunday after tension increased between the Hindu and Muslim communities in Chhapakaiyya, Birgunj.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal stated that the curfew order has been issued to maintain law and order after tension arose between the two sides following the Hanuman Janmotsav celebrations. ‘No official details have been received regarding the cause of the tension that occurred today,’ he said, ‘A number of police persons and the general public has been injured.’





The curfew applies up to Bhediahi Chowk in ward no-15 of Birgunj municipal corporation in the east to Sirsia Bridge in ward no-25 in the west, up to Gandak Chowk in ward no 14 in the north and up to Shankaracharya Gate in ward no-16 in the south. The two sides clashed in course of a procession that was taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

