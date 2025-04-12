Schoolbooks Supplied to Jumla Before New Academic Year



Jumla: A mountainous district in Karnali Province, Jumla, has already received the schoolbooks for the new academic year thanks to timely printing and supply. The new academic year is set to begin on New Year Day, 2082.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Suman Khadka, proprietor of Sandhya Stationery at district headquarters, Khalanga, confirmed that the textbooks for the schools had already arrived in the district. This ensures a timely supply of books to the students.





Textbooks for Grades 1 to 5 have been delivered to the district headquarters for the new academic year. While eight schools have received books, others are yet to secure them. Khadka noted that due to a protest involving teachers who are currently out of the district, only a few schools have collected the books.





Several stationeries, including JP Stationery, Sandhya Stationery, Darpan Stationery, Karnali Stationery, and Dipkailash Stationery, are responsible for supplying textbooks to community schools in the district. According to the education development and coordination unit, there are a total of 145 community schools in the district.

