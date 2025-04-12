Fire Breaks Out in Balaju Industrial Area



Kathmandu: A fire has broken out in at the Balaju industrial area in Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Spokesperson of the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara stated that three fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire.





A team comprising Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force personnel, along with the fire engines, have reached the location and are working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

