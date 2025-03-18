Madhesh Province Not to Attend Secondary Education Examination



Janakpurdham: Chief Minister of Madhesh, Satish Kumar Singh, has announced that the provincial government will not participate in the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) starting from April 2. Speaking at a press conference held at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, he highlighted the provincial government’s decision to abstain as their concerns and decisions regarding the SEE have not been addressed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the provincial government’s decision stems from a failure to implement a previously agreed-upon method for selecting examination center heads. On March 10, a decision was made to choose the head of the examinations center through a lottery system to ensure the process was dignified and systematic. However, this decision was ignored, and as a result, the provincial government has chosen not to engage in any SEE-related activities.





Various teachers’ associations and unions had opposed the decision, and the examination selection committee meeting, chaired by the Chief District Officer, was compelled to adhere to the existing practice of appointing center presidents arbitrarily rather than through a lottery. Chief Minister Singh emphasized that the decision was communicated to the National Examination Board, but its non-implementation undermines the provincial government’s role, which he deemed unacceptable.





Earlier, the Madhesh Province Educational Directorate, located in Janakpurdham, reported that 88,858 students from 1,231 schools are scheduled to participate in the SEE through 312 examination centers across the province. Furthermore, a total of 12,242 employees and 4,580 security personnel have been mobilized for the examinations.

