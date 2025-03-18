Gandaki Province Government Pledges Commitment to Enhance Health Services



Gandaki: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Raj Pandey has affirmed the province government’s dedication to delivering quality health services. He emphasized this during his visit to the Aanbukhaireni Hospital, which is operated by the Aanbukhaireni rural municipality.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Minister Pandey highlighted the necessity for cooperation from all individuals involved in the health sector, including doctors, to ensure the provision of affordable, accessible, and quality health services to the citizens. He reaffirmed the province government’s willingness to collaborate with local levels and to supply equipment to health institutions within the province, contingent on resource availability.





The province government has already contributed a surgery machine to the hospital. Chairperson of Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality, Shukra Chuman, provided insights into the range of services offered by the hospital. The Aanbukhaireni Health Post has been upgraded to a 15-bed hospital since November 17, 2022.

