JCI Nepal to Host Business Expo 2025 to Boost Youth Entrepreneurship



Kathmandu: The Nepal Jaycees is set to organize the JCI Nepal Business Expo 2025 from March 20 to April 2 with the aim of exploring business opportunities and promoting youth entrepreneurs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Executive Vice Chair of Nepal Jaycees, Ganesh Sapkota, announced at a news conference that entrepreneurs from 148 branches of Nepal Jaycees across the country would participate in the expo. The event will feature approximately 250 stalls showcasing various products, industrial potentials, innovations, and other enterprises.





Sapkota highlighted that the event would facilitate the sharing of experiences among entrepreneurs and address their issues. Additionally, six thematic sessions will be organized alongside the expo, focusing on tourism, academic businesses, youth empowerment, fiscal and investment matters, and health.

