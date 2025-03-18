Newly-Appointed IGP Deepak Thapa Assumes Office with Focus on Law and Order



Kathmandu: Newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Deepak Thapa, has assumed his office this afternoon. Taking charge of office, he clarified that the country’s law and order is his top priority. A Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to promote Thapa to the post of IGP.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi presented the insignia to Thapa today. On the occasion, Home Secretary Duwadi congratulated and extended best wishes to IGP Thapa for a successful term. The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of the Armed Police Force Nepal, Raju Aryal, Chief Investigation Director of the National Investigation Department, Hut Raj Thapa, Additional Inspectors General of Police, high-ranking officials of the Home Ministry, Deputy Inspectors General, and media persons.





After assuming office, IGP Thapa expressed his commitment to maintaining law and order in the country along with the progress of Nepal Police, expressing the belief that he would receive support from all to materialize it. Before taking office, he offered a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial at the premises of Nepal Police Headquarters and paid tribute. He also planted a sapling of a Neem tree at the office premises.

