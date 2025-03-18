Foreign Minister Dr Rana Holds Talks with Indian Counterpart S. Jaishankar



New Delhi: Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Dr Rana described the meeting as ‘a highly fruitful interaction’. In a post on her X account (formerly known as Twitter), Minister Dr Rana stated that the two leaders took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges.





Minister Dr Rana expressed her appreciation for India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal’s continued prioritization of relations with India. The meeting included discussions on the exchange of visits, mutual cooperation, trade transit issues between the two countries, and progress on water resources development.

