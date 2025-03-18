Foreign Currencies Amounting to Rs 250 Million Confiscated in Major Seizure



Kathmandu: The Kathmandu Valley Crime Division has successfully seized foreign currencies worth over Rs 250 million. A team from the Division apprehended Kusang Lama, 43, from Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk on Monday evening. He was caught transporting foreign currencies in a container (Na 7 Kha 1651), which included US dollars and Euros.





According to National News Agency Nepal, acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted the vehicle at Jhor in Tokha Municipality. The currencies were discovered hidden in a false compartment beneath the driver’s seat. The operation led to the confiscation of significant amounts of foreign currencies, which included 3,119 bank notes of 100 US dollars denomination, 179 notes of 50 US dollars denomination, 11 units of Euro 500 denomination, 480 units of Euro 200 denomination, 4,148 units of Euro 100 denomination, and 17,177 units of Euro 50 denomination.





The Division, during a press conference held today, announced that the arrested individual has been handed over to the Department of Revenue Investigation. Further investigations are underway under the Foreign Exchange (Regulation) Act-2019 (1962 BS), along with the contraband.

