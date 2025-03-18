Collective Cooperation a Must to Tackle Climate Change Impacts: Foreign Minister



New Delhi: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has highlighted the impacts of climate change on developing countries, and stressed the need for collective cooperation to minimise its effects. Addressing a session on climate change at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, India, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, she highlighted the current situation of climate change and its impact on Nepal, stating that the country is currently at the forefront of its consequences.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Rana reiterated Nepal’s advocacy for climate justice on international platforms. She called for collective efforts to address climate change, stressing that its impacts are not limited only to mountainous countries but the entire world. The Foreign Minister stated that Nepal’s advocacy for compensation under climate justice underscores the need for a wide-ranging discussion on climate financing mechanisms. She cited the worst consequences of climate change in Nepal in September last year, when heavy rains claimed the lives of more than 250 people and caused damage worth about Rs 45 billion.





The disaster severely damaged key sectors, including drinking water, roads, energy, irrigation, infrastructure, and agricultural infrastructure. Dr Rana advocated for a new approach to climate financing. “The world is moving forward in a new direction now. I think that traditional aid is no longer sufficient. So it is time to explore alternative funding strategies, including public-private partnerships.”





She called for additional compensation for Nepal as one of the most vulnerable countries. She also stressed the need for technical assistance for Nepal, particularly in early warning systems for rains, floods, and landslides, enhancing the country’s preparedness for natural disasters.

