Minister Dr Rana Holds Talks with Ukrainian Counterpart, Calls for Release of Nepali POWs



New Delhi: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, India. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways for further strengthening Nepal-Ukraine relations and promoting cooperation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Rana urged Ukraine to facilitate the release and repatriation of seven Nepali citizens held as Prisoners of War by Ukrainian soldiers. She mentioned that although Nepal has no policy to allow its citizens to join the Russian army, it was later discovered that Nepalis were recruited in the Russian army through human traffickers.





In response, Sybiha expressed his commitment to release the Nepali prisoners of war after completing the necessary legal process. Similarly, Foreign Minister Rana sought the Ukrainian government’s support in Nepal’s candidacy for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2027 to 2029.





Meanwhile, both nations signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

