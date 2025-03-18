Fire Ravages Bhojpur, Destroying Homes and Sheds



Bhojpur: A fire that broke out in Bhojpur on Monday gutted seventeen houses, eight home shades, and ten cowsheds.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Bhojpur, the structures were destroyed in the fire.





The flame that engulfed the Iname Community Forest at Parpani Tangtangedanda in Bhojpur Municipality-12 destroyed the home shades of Shambhu Chapagain, Sobhit Shrestha, Ram Bahadur Karki, Gopi Krishna Dhamala, Rudra Prasad Dhakal, Tirtha Prasad Subedi, and Govinda Chapagain. Similarly, the fire consumed the houses of Goma Darji, Shekhar Dhamala, and Chandra Prasad Subedi.





Further damage was reported at Dalgaun Kerabari of Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality-4, where four houses were turned into ashes. The homes of Kumar Rai, Gajendra Rai, Umesh Rai, and Man Bahadur Tamang were destroyed, police informed. Additionally, the sheds of Chandiraj Rai and Kopila Rai were also destroyed when the fire spread from a bamboo grove to the human settlement.





According to the District Police Office, Bhojpur, a separate fire that broke out at Jal Singh Community Forest in East Arun Rural Municipality-7 devastated the houses of locals Datta Narayan Shrestha and Raj Kumar Tamang. The flames also ravaged homes in South Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality-6, Matokhani, causing property damage worth Rs 188,000, as reported by the Area Police Office, Ghodetar.

