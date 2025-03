Achham: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake has been recorded in the western belt of Nepal this morning. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre informed that it recorded the magnitude 4.3 earthquake having its epicentre at Batulasain of Achham district. It occurred at 6:33 am.

According to National News Agency Nepal, earlier on March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in the country. It had the epicentre at Khungkhani area of Baglung district.