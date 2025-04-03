Maoist Centre Leadership Engages with Grassroots in Nepalgunj: Prachanda Vows to Address Past Mistakes



Nepalgunj: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ announced that his party’s leadership is actively engaging with communities along the Postal Highway to understand their living conditions and aspirations. “We wanted to hear from the people by taking shelter in their houses,” Prachanda stated at a civic interaction programme organized by his party on Thursday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Maoist Centre has resumed the Tarai-Madhes Awakening Programme, emphasizing the need to connect directly with the public and strengthen party relations. Prachanda acknowledged past failures in understanding public aspirations and emphasized the party’s commitment to correcting its course. “We made mistakes in the past after being encircled by the leaders and cadres. Now, we won’t rely on the reports of leaders and cadres. So, we have directly come to the people to hear from them. We are prepared to get corrected. We will correct our moves and will strengthen our ties with people,” he asserted.





Prachanda highlighted the rise of regressive forces due to public frustration stemming from political missteps. He urged all republican forces to act responsibly to prevent a serious crisis in the country. Addressing the March 28 Tinkune incident, he described it as a manifestation of royalist tendencies and stressed that the Maoist Centre responded peacefully, countering regression through campaigns.





During the event, Maoist Centre’s Banke district coordinator Narendra Pandey, Nepalgunj Chamber of Commerce and Industry chair Tanka Dhami, former chairs Krishna Prasad Shrestha and Abdul Wahid Mansuri, Mahendra Multiple Campus chief Lalmani Acharya, and activist Bhola Mahat, among others, shared their views. They urged leaders and political parties to reflect and make necessary changes.

