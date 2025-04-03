Lawmakers Urge Ban on Converting Cultivable Land to Non-Agricultural Use



Kathmandu: Lawmakers of the House of Representatives (HoR) have emphasized the urgent need for a special law to prevent the conversion of agricultural land into non-agricultural land. This issue is being proposed for inclusion in the National Agriculture Policy-2025.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this matter was discussed during today’s meeting of the Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee under the HoR. The meeting focused on gathering suggestions for the Agriculture Policy, which is currently being formulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Key members of the committee, including Saraswati Subba, highlighted the increasing role of women in agriculture and the necessity for women-friendly policies, particularly in technology and grants.





Meena Tamang pointed out the importance of supporting the private sector to secure markets for agricultural products within the policy framework. Surya Prasad Dhakal advocated for an integrated agriculture act based on the policy to ensure respect and recognition for genuine farmers. Rupa Soshi Chaudhary suggested that the policy should prioritize and strengthen domestic agricultural production to bolster the agricultural market.





Committee President Kusum Devi Thapa mentioned that the committee is actively collecting suggestions and engaging in detailed discussions with relevant stakeholders to formulate the Integrated Agriculture Act, which will align with the agriculture policy.





The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development reports that the agriculture sector contributes 24.12 percent to Nepal’s GDP, with 50.1 percent of the economically active population engaged in agriculture. Despite these figures, the sector’s average annual growth rate over the past three decades has been approximately 3 percent, with most farmers owning less than one hectare of land per family.





The Ministry further indicates that 45 percent of households can meet food needs year-round through their agricultural produce, while 55 percent face food insecurity. The National Agriculture Policy-2081, developed by the Ministry, aims to implement food security and sovereignty provisions as guaranteed by the Constitution of Nepal. It seeks to address challenges and leverage opportunities to establish a sustainable and prosperous agricultural economy.

