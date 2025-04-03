Thai Investors Show Willingness for Investment After PM Oli’s Call



Kathmandu: Businesspersons of Thailand have shown willingness for investment in different areas including tourism, hotel, and construction raw materials in Nepal after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s call for the same. In the course of a discussion with PM Oli, Thai entrepreneurs expressed their interests regarding possibilities, opportunities, and collaboration for investment in Nepal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the businesspersons inquired about matters related to legal facilitation for investment and repatriation of profit after investment. They also enquired about the convenience and ‘reserve’ of foreign currency in Nepal.





During the discussion, a delegation of Nepali industrialists and entrepreneurs urged the Thai business community to tap the numerous investment potentials of Nepal. PM’s Economic and Development Advisor Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada, who also attended the meeting, said that discussions were held on various aspects of investment, and PM Oli conveyed to the investors, including Thai industrialists and businessmen, that Nepal was ready to facilitate an investment-friendly environment.





Dr. Khatiwada noted, “Investors related to the construction industry, hotel business, food processing, and tourism participated in the discussion. They expressed their eagerness to invest in Nepal.”





Chairperson of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal, who was also present in the meeting, stated that discussions were held on the potential areas of investment in Nepal. “The Prime Minister called for investors to mobilize their investment in different sectors in Nepal. Most of the investment laws were traditional, constraining investment; all those laws have been amended to create a business-enabling environment. The government’s commitment to ‘insurance’ has encouraged Thai businessmen to invest in Nepal.”





On the occasion, discussions were held regarding the production of 10,000 MW of electricity as per the agreement with India. Also discussed was the agenda of the high potential of tourism business promotion in Nepal.

