Mercure Kathmandu Provides Financial Assistance to Cancer Care Nepal



Kathmandu: Mercure Kathmandu, a five-star hotel located in Sukedhara, has extended financial support to Cancer Care Nepal, an organization dedicated to aiding impoverished individuals battling cancer.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Deshbandhu Basnet, the proprietor of Mercure Kathmandu, presented a cheque worth Rs 500,000 to actress Manisha Koirala, who serves as the honorary chairperson of Cancer Care Nepal, during a program held on Monday.

During the event, actress Koirala expressed gratitude to the hotel for its support, noting that the assistance would significantly benefit cancer victims. She also voiced her hope for sustained collaboration between the organization and the hotel.

“Cancer Care Nepal has been supporting cancer patients who are financially weak. This support from Mercure Kathmandu has helped and encouraged them in the fight against cancer in the coming days,” she stated.

Basnet remarked that Mercure Kathmandu is eager to provide financial aid through Cancer Care Nepal

to assist needy cancer patients. He affirmed the hotel’s commitment to further collaboration with the organization to support cancer victims in the future.

Dr. Madan Kumar Piya, Chairperson of Cancer Care Nepal, highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to provide free treatment to cancer patients unable to afford necessary care.