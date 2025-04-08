Nepal Advocates Peaceful Co-Existence at Non-Aligned Movement Conference



Tashkent: Speaker Devraj Ghimire emphasized Nepal’s commitment to peaceful co-existence, a principle rooted in the teachings of Gautam Buddha, during a conference marking the 70th Anniversary of the Bandung Spirit. The event was part of the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, held alongside the 150th Session of the Inter-Parliament Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire highlighted Nepal’s foundational role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its steadfast support for peaceful coexistence globally. He underscored that Nepal’s parliament actively advocates for policy formulation and addresses public concerns through high parliamentary standards, integrating non-alignment and peace into the nation’s constitution.





Speaker Ghimire reflected on Nepal’s own journey from a decade of internal conflict to peace, stressing the parliament’s role in echoing citizen voices and safeguarding democracy. He called for global unity to build a just, peaceful, and prosperous world, guided by the enduring principles of the Bandung Spirit. He also remembered the pivotal role of the NAM, initiated by the 1955 Bandung Conference, in securing political independence and sovereignty for many nations.

