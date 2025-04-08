Eye Camp Benefits Over 600 People in Jumla



Jumla: The two-day free eye camp organized at Hat-Sinja Health Post of Kankasundari rural municipality-4 in the district has benefitted 601 people. The eye camp was organized with the coordination and financial support of the rural municipality while the Himalaya Eye Hospital, Pokhara, extended technical support. A total of 46 people underwent cataract surgery during the camp.





According to National News Agency Nepal, 300 people were provided with eyeglasses free of cost, said Health Inspector at the rural municipality, Birendra Prasad Upadhyay. Chair of Kankasundari rural municipality, Damodar Prasad Acharya, shared that the free eye camp was organized in a bid to implement the policy and program aimed at providing affordable and quality healthcare in villages.





Even the transportation, including pick-up and drop-off services, was managed for the patients, shared Chief Administrative Officer, Dipendra Bhandari.

