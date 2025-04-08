Nepal Rastra Bank Governor to be Appointed Soon



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has announced that the appointment of Nepal Rastra Bank’s governor will occur promptly. He addressed questions from journalists during a press conference organized at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stating that any claims of delays caused by party disagreements are unfounded.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a recommendation committee has been established to facilitate the appointment process, and a study is currently underway. Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Dr. Neelam Dhungana Timsina has been entrusted with the role of acting governor.





The central bank has been without a governor since the term of the outgoing Governor Mahaprasad Adhikari concluded on April 6. The governor recommendation committee, led by Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel, will propose three candidates for the position, from which the government will select one to lead the bank.

