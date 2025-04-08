Constitution Amendment at Appropriate Time: PM Oli



Madhes: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced that the constitution will be amended at a suitable time, taking into consideration its implementation thus far, with the aim of strengthening the current system. He mentioned that a political committee would be established to initiate the amendment process.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli stated that the political committee will be formed by the existing coalition government of the Nepali Congress (NC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML). The committee will be tasked with studying and recommending measures to maintain social harmony and national unity. He emphasized that the amendment process would not be akin to opening Pandora’s Box, while addressing the Madhes Province Assembly.





PM Oli highlighted that the constitution amendment would be undertaken at the right time to aid development, ensure good governance, and reinforce the current system. He clarified that the amendment would not lead to regression.





He also addressed the issue of some advocating for the restoration of the monarchy and spreading misleading information to the younger generation. He expressed that society cannot tolerate a feudal system and reaffirmed the continuation of the republic system.





The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that even the opposition party supports the current republic system. He emphasized the collective duty to strengthen the federal democratic republic, which has been established through people’s struggles and sacrifices. Although there may be weaknesses in the system due to its relatively recent adoption, he stressed the necessity to address these issues and progress.





PM Oli argued against the inconsistency of taking an oath as a lawmaker under the current constitution and then opposing it.





On another note, he assured the lawmakers of the Madhes Province that despite rumors, Nepal maintains cordial relations with both India and China.

