Action Plan Initiated to Remove Nepal from FATF Grey List



Kathmandu: The government of Nepal has commenced strategic preparations aimed at removing the country from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list. This initiative follows a meeting of the Anti-Money Laundering Steering Committee held on Tuesday, during which a decision was made to finalize and implement an action plan targeting Nepal’s removal from the grey list.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting saw the participation of key government figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel. Poudel emphasized the importance of adopting a long-term approach to ensure that Nepal does not return to the grey list in the future. He highlighted the critical need for sustained efforts beyond immediate removal from the list.





Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ajay Kumar Chaurasia shared his optimism, stating that with determined efforts, Nepal can successfully be removed from the grey list. Attorney General Ramesh Badal further added that institutional good governance across all state bodies is essential to achieving this goal.





Chief Secretary Eaknarayan Aryal underscored the role of technology in executing the action plan effectively, suggesting that adherence to the plan with a focus on technological integration is crucial. Additionally, Nepal Rastra Bank Acting Governor Neelam Dhungana Timsina stressed the importance of initiating work according to the action plan promptly, rather than delaying efforts until the last moment.





Nepal’s inclusion on the FATF grey list occurred in February of this year, prompting the current governmental efforts to address the issue comprehensively and efficiently.

