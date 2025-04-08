Chairperson Dahal Emphasizes Unity Among Leftist Parties



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has highlighted the potential role of progressive writers in fostering unity among fragmented leftist groups. He underscored the importance of ideological and cultural collaboration in achieving this objective.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal conveyed this message while congratulating the newly elected working committee of the Progressive Writers’ Association. He reiterated the necessity for unity among leftist political entities and emphasized that such unity is not out of reach, despite previous divisions.





Dahal, who also served as Nepal’s Prime Minister, stated, “The Maoist Centre central committee has passed the policy to continue the efforts for the unity among leftist parties. We should not think that unity among the parties divided earlier is impossible.”





The 13th convention of the Progressive Writers’ Association, which concluded on Monday, resulted in the election of a new working committee led by Devi Duwal Chhetri.

