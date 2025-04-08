Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Chairperson Dahal Emphasizes Unity Among Leftist Parties


Kathmandu: Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has highlighted the potential role of progressive writers in fostering unity among fragmented leftist groups. He underscored the importance of ideological and cultural collaboration in achieving this objective.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal conveyed this message while congratulating the newly elected working committee of the Progressive Writers’ Association. He reiterated the necessity for unity among leftist political entities and emphasized that such unity is not out of reach, despite previous divisions.



Dahal, who also served as Nepal’s Prime Minister, stated, “The Maoist Centre central committee has passed the policy to continue the efforts for the unity among leftist parties. We should not think that unity among the parties divided earlier is impossible.”



The 13th convention of the Progressive Writers’ Association, which concluded on Monday, resulted in the election of a new working committee led by Devi Duwal Chhetri.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.