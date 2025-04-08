Lawmakers Commit to Advancing Resolution Motion on Dignified Menstruation Through Social Justice and Gender Equality Perspectives



Kathmandu: A legislator from the Sudurpashchim Province serving in the National Assembly (NA) was unsettled after observing a family from Gandaki Province practicing severe menstrual discrimination in the federal capital, Kathmandu. This experience highlighted the ongoing issue of menstrual discrimination, which has sparked recent legislative action.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the lawmaker, Madan Kumari Shah (Garima), alongside other female members of her family, experiences no restrictions in their daily routines during menstruation. However, she was surprised to see her neighbors in Kathmandu preventing menstruating women from even touching the floor carpet, prompting her to question the term ‘Chhaupadi,’ widely used to discuss menstrual discrimination in Nepal. Shah argues that this term has been misrepresented to suggest that such discrimination is unique to the Sudurpashchim Province, unfairly stigmatizing the region.





Shah, who presented the Resolution Motion to End Menstrual Discriminations for Establishing Dignified Menstruation on March 21, saw the NA endorse the document unopposed. To build on this historic move, lawmakers convened for a ‘Policy Dialogue on Dignified Menstruation’ to explore further measures to achieve the resolution’s aims.





During the dialogue, Shah emphasized the need to broaden the definition of menstrual discrimination. Maya Prasad Sharma, President of the Public Policy and Delegated Legislation Committee, supported the resolution’s unanimous endorsement, asserting that society must reject discriminatory practices against natural biological processes.





Sharma pledged to review the resolution’s implementation and take necessary actions to address the issue. Lawmakers at the event noted that the Resolution arrived when the State had largely ignored menstrual discrimination as a form of gender-based violence, hoping it would help change mindsets and actions.





Kamala Panta, President of the Committee on Development, Economic Affairs, and Good Governance, highlighted menstrual discrimination as a violation of at least 14 constitutional rights. She committed to advocating for broader discussions from a rights-based and gender-sensitive perspective.





The document represents a collective resolution of the entire National Assembly, and all committees are expected to ensure its effective implementation, according to Panta. Sumitra BC, who seconded the Resolution Motion, described menstrual discrimination as human rights and gender-based violence issue, urging relevant committees to monitor government commitments.





Sona Pariyar from Bagmati Province rejected the justification of menstrual and caste-based discrimination, calling for parliamentary and youth engagement to dismantle such biases. Meanwhile, Manju Yadav, a former Madhesh Province member, shared that menstrual discrimination also occurs in the Madhesh region, albeit in different forms.





Surendra Basnet, Executive Vice-Chair of the National Youth Council of Nepal, emphasized the importance of sensitive terminology in addressing menstrual discrimination, pledging to incorporate dignified menstruation issues in the Council’s initiatives.





Dr. Radha Paudel, a proponent of the dignified menstruation principle, argued that menstrual discrimination perpetuates unequal power relations and patriarchy. She expressed hope that the parliament would uphold its resolution commitment.





Following the Motion’s endorsement, NA Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal directed the government to implement it, with relevant committees monitoring its progress. The Resolution Motion, registered on January 31 and passed on March 21, was seconded by several lawmakers, including Sumitra BC and Dr. Anjan Shakya.

