Madhes Province Holds Vast Potential for Development: PM Oli



Madhes: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized that Madhes Province is brimming with potential due to its fertile agricultural land, medicinal herbs in the Chure region, and abundant water resources. He highlighted that the proper utilization of these resources, along with collaborative efforts, could drive significant progress in the region.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli also underscored the importance of the Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Project, a national pride initiative, which aims not only to boost national production and productivity but also to foster unity among people from different regions. Addressing the Madhes Province Assembly, PM Oli stressed that eradicating poverty should be prioritized as the foremost right of the people, with joint efforts for development and prosperity being crucial.





PM Oli identified several foundational projects for development in Madhes Province, including an industrial estate, petroleum pipeline, railway, postal way, expressway, and Ramraja Prasad Singh Hospital. He urged lawmakers to consider developing the Birgunj custom point as a trade hub and Janakpurdham city as a cultural tourism destination. Strengthening the democratic republic with a commitment to good governance was also emphasized by the Prime Minister.





Highlighting the significance of Nepal’s federal democratic republic, PM Oli referred to it as a monumental achievement stemming from the people’s struggle. He called for efforts to be directed towards serving the people and working towards full democracy. PM Oli pointed out that society must be guided towards development and good governance, aligning with the people’s expectations.





He praised the social and cultural solidarity, tolerance, and harmony characteristic of Madhes Province, acknowledging the contributions of its disciplined and development-oriented populace in maintaining Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, geographical integrity, national unity, and self-respect. PM Oli also reminded the assembly of the constitutional autonomy granted to Madhes Province and stressed the shared responsibility in utilizing this autonomy effectively. He concluded his address by commemorating the contributions of historical and religious figures such as Rajarshi Janak, Mata Sita, Maharshi Parashuram, and Mahakavi Vidyapati, who serve as sources of knowledge and inspiration.

