Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

RPP Chair Advocates for Inclusive Political System


Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden has emphasized the need for a political framework that respects and includes all groups. Addressing a large gathering organized by his party in Balkhu, Kathmandu, Lingden highlighted the party’s objective of establishing a political environment where all responsible political entities have a voice.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the gathering faced challenges as the authorities did not permit the event to be held at Bhrikutimandap. Lingden condemned the restriction and called for the release of party leaders detained on March 28. He emphasized that the movement is focused on creating a new political understanding.



The party’s Steering Committee Chair, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, criticized the major political parties, blaming them for the country’s economic difficulties. He asserted that the public would hold these parties accountable for their actions.



Former party chair Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana accused the major political parties of breaching agreements made with the former king, highlighting ongoing tensions between these groups.



Additionally, Party Senior Vice President Buddhiman Tamang called on the government to uphold the citizens’ right to peaceful protest, underscoring the party’s demand for greater freedom in political expression.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.