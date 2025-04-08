RPP Chair Advocates for Inclusive Political System



Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden has emphasized the need for a political framework that respects and includes all groups. Addressing a large gathering organized by his party in Balkhu, Kathmandu, Lingden highlighted the party’s objective of establishing a political environment where all responsible political entities have a voice.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the gathering faced challenges as the authorities did not permit the event to be held at Bhrikutimandap. Lingden condemned the restriction and called for the release of party leaders detained on March 28. He emphasized that the movement is focused on creating a new political understanding.





The party’s Steering Committee Chair, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, criticized the major political parties, blaming them for the country’s economic difficulties. He asserted that the public would hold these parties accountable for their actions.





Former party chair Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana accused the major political parties of breaching agreements made with the former king, highlighting ongoing tensions between these groups.





Additionally, Party Senior Vice President Buddhiman Tamang called on the government to uphold the citizens’ right to peaceful protest, underscoring the party’s demand for greater freedom in political expression.

