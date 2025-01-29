Met Office Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather Over Country



Dhaka: Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted that weather may remain dry over the country for the next 24 hours beginning this morning. “Weather may remain dry with the temporary partly cloudy sky over the country,” said the forecast beginning from 9 am today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the ridge of the sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas. The seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the Northeast Bay. Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country from late night to morning.





Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius at Teknaf, while the minimum temperature today was recorded at 10.0 degrees Celsius at Tetulia. The sun sets today at 5:43 pm and rises tomorrow at 6:40 am in the capital.

