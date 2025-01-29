BGB and BSF Chiefs Scheduled for Crucial Meeting in Delhi



New Delhi: The directors general (DGs) of Bangladeshi and Indian border guards are set to convene for a four-day meeting in New Delhi next month. The Bangladeshi side aims to address certain ‘uneven agreements’ and engage in talks on various border-related issues.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the DG-level meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) is slated to occur from February 17 to 20. Retired lieutenant general Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the Home Adviser, emphasized that the Bangladeshi delegation will seek to annul some agreements deemed uneven in the realm of border management, alongside discussing other pertinent issues.





The agenda includes addressing the killing of Bangladeshi nationals near the border, infiltration of Indian nationals, issues concerning common rivers, and the smuggling of weapons and drugs into Bangladesh. Chowdhury highlighted that drugs such as yaba and phensidyl are being smuggled into Bangladesh under the guise of medicine, which are, in reality, narcotics.





Additionally, unapproved development works by India within 150 yards of the border, the illegal detention of Bangladeshis by BSF, and issues with Indian nationals will be part of the discussions. Key topics also include marking border lines in the disputed Muhurir Char area, border pillar installations, and a coordinated border management plan.





Chowdhury mentioned proposals for installing water treatment plants in four canals where wastewater flows from India’s Agartala to Bangladesh’s Akhaura. The spread of rumors about Bangladesh’s current situation by Indian media and social networking sites will also be discussed in the upcoming meeting.





Emerging from an inter-ministerial preparatory meeting, the adviser elaborated on the nature of the uneven agreements, citing an agreement from 2011 concerning the Tin Bigha and Dahagram corridors of Bangladesh as an example. He also highlighted the strategic importance of Kulaura Railway Station and the proposal for an immigration checkpoint with a customs facility.





Chowdhury stressed the need for consent from both countries for any activities within 150 yards of the border, including the construction of religious sites. The Bangladesh side will urge India to prioritize these issues moving forward.





Discussions will also focus on initiatives to enhance mutual trust and goodwill between the two nations.

