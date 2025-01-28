Lakshmipur District Admin Bears Sima’s Medical College Admission Costs



Lakshmipur: Lakshmipur district administration has taken the responsibility of medical college admission of Sima Akhter, a talented student and daughter of a poor and helpless farmer. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajib Kumar Sarkar officially disclosed the matter at his office this morning. At that time, the DC handed over a check for financial assistance to Sima for her educational and admission expenditures.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Deputy Director of the Local Government Department Md. Jasim Uddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Samrat Khisa, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Jamshed Alam Rana, and Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suchitra Ranjan Das were present.

Sima is the daughter of Ali Ahmed, a poor farmer of Charjangaliya village under Hazirhat union of Kamalnagar upazila. Among six children, Sima is the fifth of her parents. Sima Akhter recently took part in the admission test and secured the 4316th position and got a chance to study at Kushtia Medic

al College.

Sima’s dream is to become a doctor and work for the welfare of the country. She got a chance to fulfill that dream but it is not possible to meet the educational expenses, said Sima’s mother Ayesha Akhter. She thanked and expressed her gratitude to the deputy commissioner for the initiative he has taken.

Deputy Commissioner Rajib Kumar Sarkar said that he was worried about Sima’s admission due to lack of money. “As soon as the matter came to our attention, we asked the upazila executive officer to take measures in this regard,” he added.