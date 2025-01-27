Bangladesh, ADB Sign MoU to Establish Green Digital Data Centre



Dhaka: The Asian Development Bank (ADB); Posts and Telecommunications Division (PTD) under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology; Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL); and the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop Bangladesh’s first green data centre. This initiative will be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model via international competitive bidding.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the MoU was signed by A K M Abul Kalam Azad, PPPA Director General (finance and administration); Md. Anwar Hossain, BTCL Managing Director; Abul Khair Mohammad Salehuddun, PTD Additional Secretary; and Hoe Yun Jeong, ADB Country Director. The signing ceremony took place at the PPPA Conference Room in Dhaka. Key attendees included Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Secretary, Posts and Telecommunication; Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, PPPA Chief Executive Officer and Secretary; as well as Takeo Konish

i, ADB Director General for South Asia, as stated in an ADB press release.

The state-of-the-art data centre will be situated on a BTCL-owned site near Chattogram. Designed to meet international standards, the centre will ensure maximum availability and operational scalability to accommodate future demands. Its power will be sourced from renewable energy, and it will provide commercial colocation services to public and private sector enterprises, alongside fulfilling BTCL’s internal data storage requirements.

Hoe Yun Jeong, Country Director for ADB’s Bangladesh Resident Mission, commented on the initiative, emphasizing its significance in achieving Bangladesh’s digital vision by integrating advanced technology and sustainable practices to aid the country’s digital transformation. Jeong also noted that the project would encourage private investment in the InfoTech sector, potentially increasing capital mobilization in digital technologies.

A transaction advisory services (TAS) agreement is expected to be sig

ned soon to facilitate the implementation of the data centre project under the PPP model. ADB’s TAS support will focus on project feasibility assessment, structuring and tendering, stakeholder capacity building, and fostering an environment conducive to private investment in the IT sector. The project underscores ADB’s commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth and advancing digital infrastructure in Bangladesh.

ADB remains dedicated to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, with ongoing efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members, 49 of which are from the region.