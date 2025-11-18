Minister Pariyar Represents Nepal in COP30, Efforts to Establish Himalayan Agenda



Bel©m: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Dr. Madan Prasad Pariyar, is representing Nepal at the Thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Brazil from November 10-21, 2025. He attended the event on Sunday, according to Brazil time.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministerial Segment of COP30 officially opened on Sunday morning, featuring statements by the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, the President of COP30, Andr© Corrªa do Lago, as well as ministers and senior UN officials. In his address, Minister Dr. Pariyar reaffirmed Nepal’s commitment to climate justice and highlighted the major climate challenges Nepal faces, including retreating glaciers, severe drought, unseasonal floods, and impacts on agriculture.





Minister Dr. Pariyar briefed participants on Nepal’s ambitious NDC 3.0, which outlines a pathway toward achieving zero emissions by 2045. He emphasized the need for developed countries to fulfill past commitments on climate finance and urged all countries to submit ambitious NDCs, fulfill treaty obligations, and respect the ICJ Advisory Opinion on climate justice. The Minister also stressed the importance of integrating a dedicated mountain agenda into UNFCCC processes.





Prior to his speech, Minister Pariyar engaged with stakeholders both in Bel©m and online, discussing Nepal’s progress in various agenda areas, including climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, transparency, the Global Stocktake, gender, and mountain issues. In addition to his plenary intervention, he participated in important side events and engaged at both bilateral and multilateral levels.





At an event organized by the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, Minister Pariyar outlined Nepal’s plans to expand clean-energy practices, such as increasing the use of electric vehicles and electric cooking appliances. He also joined the Ministerial Meeting of LDCs, praising Malawi for its contributions as the outgoing Chair and expressing support for Timor-Leste as the incoming presidency.





Minister Pariyar participated in a meeting with counterparts from the International Big Cat Alliance to strengthen efforts to protect biodiversity and the climate by safeguarding big cats. As a founding member of IBCA, Nepal reiterated its commitment to advancing the Alliance’s objectives.





As part of his bilateral engagements, Dr. Pariyar met with Ibrahim Cheikh Diong, Executive Director of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, to discuss opportunities for Nepal to access financing for national projects. He is scheduled to meet Bhupender Yadav, India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on the sidelines of the conference.





Nepal hosted a side event entitled ‘Sagarmatha to Bel©m: Advancing Climate Action’ to review progress since the adoption of the Sagarmatha Call for Action and develop strategies for advancing the mountain agenda within UNFCCC processes. Ministers and senior officials from mountainous countries participated.





The Ministry of Forests stated that at COP30, Nepal is actively working through various platforms to integrate mountain-related issues into the UNFCCC process, guided by the conclusions of the Sagarmatha Dialogue. Nepal has witnessed significant changes in rainfall patterns, volume, and timing, leading to climate-related disasters and major losses. This year alone, over 300 people have died due to floods, landslides, droughts, glacial lake outburst floods, and forest fires.





Minister Pariyar arrived in Bel©m on November 15, leading a Nepali delegation that includes senior government officials. The delegation was welcomed by Nepal’s Ambassador to Brazil, Nirmal Raj Kafle. The Minister is scheduled to return home on November 19.

