SC Restricts Madhes Province Chief Minister from Policy Decisions



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has issued an order preventing Saroj Kumar Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhes Province, from making any policy-level and strategic decisions until the final hearing of the legal case against him.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the interim order was issued by a division bench consisting of justices Nahakul Subedi and Sunil Kumar Pokhrel. The court’s directive specifically prohibits Chief Minister Yadav from engaging in decisions that could have long-term implications, emphasizing the need for judicial review.





The court’s order highlights concerns over the principles and transparency involved in the parliamentary democracy process, particularly regarding Yadav’s appointment as Chief Minister. The order states that the government, reportedly formed on November 9, should refrain from making policy-level and strategic decisions until the case is resolved.





The legal proceedings were initiated through a writ petition filed by Krishna Prasad Yadav, the parliamentary party leader of the Nepali Congress in the Madhes Province Assembly. The petition challenges the appointment of Chief Minister Yadav, who is affiliated with the CPN UML. The final hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 27.

