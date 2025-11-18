Contact Us
Kandel Appointed as Secretary of National Assembly


Kathmandu: Tul Bahadur Kandel has been appointed as the Secretary of the National Assembly, the upper house of the Federal Parliament. President Ramchandra Paudel, on the recommendation of National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, appointed Kandel, a resident of Chaunrideurali Rural Municipality-8, Kavrepalanchok, to the position. The appointment was made in accordance with sub-section (1) of Article 106 of the Constitution of Nepal and is effective immediately, as stated by the Office of the President.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the resignation submitted by the previous National Assembly Secretary, Dr. Surendra Aryal, was approved by the President on October 28.

