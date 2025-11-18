Elections as Cornerstone of Democracy Emphasized by Home Minister Aryal



Kathmandu: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has articulated the significance of elections as the cornerstone of democracy, urging citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote. In a video message from his secretariat, Minister Aryal emphasized the government’s commitment to conducting elections on March 5, underscoring the importance of establishing good governance and the rule of law.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Aryal called on all eligible voters to ensure their participation by registering their names in the voter list. He highlighted the introduction of a new provision allowing citizens to register online using their national identity card details, facilitating greater accessibility for voter registration.





Minister Aryal also made a public appeal to seize this opportunity, as the voter registration period has been extended to November 21. The extension aims to encourage maximum participation and ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections.

