NPL 2025: Two Matches Taking Place Today



Kirtipur: Two matches are being held today in the Nepal Premier League 2025, a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament that began in Kirtipur on Monday. In the first match starting at 11:45 am, Chitwan Rhinos and Karnali Yaks will compete while Biratnagar Kings and Pokhara Avengers will face each other in the second match. Kushal Malla will lead Chitwan Rhinos and Sompal Kami is the captain of Karnali Yaks. Likewise, Sandeep Lamichhane will take command of Biratnagar Kings as the team captain and Kushal Bhurtel will lead Pokhara Avengers.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the tournament will be conducted until December 13 and altogether 32 matches including the league stage, three play-off and the final will be held. CAN stated that the winner of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 11 million. Similarly, the runner-up team of the tournament will receive the cash award of Rs 5.1 million. The team securing third place will receive Rs 2.5 million while the fourth-placed team will get Rs

1.5 million.

All matches of the NPL will be held at the Kirtipur cricket ground. Eight franchise teams, including defending champion Janakpur Bolts along with previous runner-up Sudurpaschim Royals, Karnali Yaks, Pokhara Avengers, Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Kathmandu Gorkhas, and Lumbini Lions are competing in the NPL.