Mundhum Culture Expert Bairagi Kainla Honoured



Kathmandu: Mundhum culture expert Tilbikram Nembang ‘Bairagi Kainla’, recognized for his deep knowledge of the Yakthung-Limbu language and intellectual history, was honoured at a program today. At the Aabaal Brahmachari Shadananda award handover ceremony organized by Aabaal Brahmachari Shadananda Academy, Bairagi Kainla received the Shadananda National Award, which includes a purse of Rs 100,000, a shawl, and a letter of appreciation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Newari culture, language, and literature researcher, Associate Professor Kashinath Tamot, was also recognized at the event. He was awarded the Shadananda Regional Award, which includes a purse of Rs 51,000, a shawl, and a letter of appreciation. Yoga and tantra expert Prof Bidyanath Upadhyay Bhatta presented the letters of appreciation to both Kainla and Tamot.





During the ceremony, a report detailing the current status of the Shadananda Sitaram Guthi was unveiled. Donors were also felicitated for their contributions. The function included presentations on the life and contributions of Shadananda, along with a cultural procession and poetic felicitation.

