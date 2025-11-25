UML Knocks on Supreme Court Door Seeking Restoration of HoR



Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) today filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court, seeking reinstatement of the House of Representatives (HoR). Chief Whip of the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party in the dissolved HoR, Mahesh Bartaula, and Whip Sunita Baral jointly filed the writ petition at the apex court.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the writ petition has demanded the revocation of the appointment of Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the decision of HoR dissolution, as well as all the decisions and appointments made after the HoR dissolution. Chief Whip Bartaula mentioned that the writ petition has urged Karki’s appointment be declared unconstitutional, stating that she was appointed to the post of Prime Minister against Article 76 and 132 (2) of the Constitution.





Similarly, the UML has sought annulment of the decisions of appointments, oath, and all government actions and decisions made by the President. A certiorari order was also demanded.

