NAC Board Member Shrestha Appointed ED



Kathmandu: The government has announced the appointment of Amritman Shrestha, a board member of Nepal Airlines Corporation, as the executive director. He will perform the functions and duties of the general manager until a new general manager is appointed through an open competition. This decision was made public by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel during a press conference, following a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the cabinet has also decided to recommend to the President the promulgation of the Constitutional Council (Work, Duties, Powers and Procedures) – First Amendment) Ordinance, 2082. Additionally, a recommendation has been made to issue an ordinance to amend the Nepal Special Services Act, 2042.





The cabinet meeting further approved the awarding of the Order of Japan (The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star) to former Nepali Ambassador to Japan Dr. Madan Kumar Bhattarai and the Order of Japan (The Order of the Shard Treasure, Gold and Silver Ray) to former Japanese Embassy employee Ramasundari Joshi.





In other decisions, the meeting approved the Armed Police Force (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2082, and agreed to change the name of Chabari Rural Municipality in Rupandehi to Machwarimai Rural Municipality.

