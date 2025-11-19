Niraula Appointed Vice-Chairman of Koshi Province Planning Commission



Biratnagar: Today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers in the Koshi Province has decided to appoint Taranath Niraula of Biratnagar as the Vice Chairman of the Koshi Province Planning Commission. The meeting took the decision to this regard while accepting the resignation of erstwhile Vice Chairman Dr. Rajendra Adhikari, effective from November 6, said Province Government Spokesperson and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Rewati Raman Bhandari.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the newly appointed Vice Chairman Niraula is known for his expertise in the banking sector and local governance. His appointment is expected to bring significant contributions to the planning and development strategies of the Koshi Province. Niraula’s background and experience in finance and governance are anticipated to be instrumental in steering the commission towards achieving its goals.

