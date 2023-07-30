General

Narayangadh-Muglin road section has been again blocked by a landslide.

According to District Police Office, Chitwan's Spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bijay Raj Pandit, landslide that occurred at 9:00 am today hit the highway near Kalikhola of Ichchhakamana rural municipality-6, rendering it unfit for vehicular traffic. Subsequent landslips since then have aborted efforts to restore the traffic.

Traffic along the route has remained frequently disrupted due to landslides time and again.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal