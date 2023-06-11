General

National security experts have asked the government to strengthen national security to safeguard constitution and federal democratic republic.

During a meeting of the National Concerns and Coordination Committee of the National Assembly on Sunday, the experts have said that the nation should face different challenges until the national security policy was reviewed.

On the occasion, former Major General of Nepali Army Keshar Bahadur Bhandari said that the issues of national interests and concerns should be addressed on time since political security is similar to constitution's security.

"The small states have the challenge of their existence. Our national security policy is incomplete. This should get completion. The Security Council should be strengthened and made practical," Bhandari added.

Likewise, former secretary Atma Ram Pandey suggested that the government should remain cautious to the challenges that could surface in the external and internal security if the country's entire security system was weak.

Another former secretary Khemraj Regmi argued that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has not taken effective measures to book the corrupt accused and maintain good-governance in the country.

On the occasion, former Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police Rajendra Bahadur Singh and former Additional Inspector General of Armed Police Force, Nepal Rabiraj Thapa shared their views at the Committee's meeting.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal