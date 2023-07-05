Key Issues, politics

The Nepali Congress (NC) has summoned its central committee meeting for 1:00 am of July 12.

A meeting of the party office-bearers today agreed to hold the meeting on the given date, according to NC acting chief secretary Dr Pradeep Parajuli.

The meeting to take place at the party central office Sanepa is expected to discuss about contemporary political affairs and other various issues concern the party organization.

The party will be holding the central committee meeting after a gap of around one year. Amidst this period, the party's major decisions were taken by the meetings of party office-bearers and former office-bearers and the central work execution committee.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal