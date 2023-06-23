General

Nepal and the Republic of Cameroon have established diplomatic relations. With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic ties has reached 180.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cameroon to the United Nations Michel Tommo Monthe signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

Both the ambassadors had signed on a joint letter informing the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations said.

On the occasion, the ambassadors exchanged views on various topics of common interest to strength the bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries on national and international forums, especially in the UN forums.

Cameroon lies in West Africa and it has more than 240 ethnic communities speaking 230 languages. It shares borders with Chad, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria. Cameroon borders with the Atlantic Ocean to its south-west.

With a population of over 27 million, Cameroon's total area is 475 thousand 440 Km sq. It gained independence on 1 January 1960 and became a UN member on 20 September the same year. Both Nepal and Cameroon are the members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Source: National News Agency-Nepal